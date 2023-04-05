The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jordan B. Wethington, 31, of the 2400 block of Clarke Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lorne M. Isbill, 37, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.