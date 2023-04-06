The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jesse M. Wright, 34, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), failure to report a victim of human trafficking (third or subsequent offense) and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Cody A. Moseley, 35, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Diorjys Rodriguez Calderin, 41, of Louisville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) over $1,000.
