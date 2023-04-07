POLICE REPORTS for April 7, 2023 By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer Jim Mayse Author email Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Lisa A. Super-Douglas, 52, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000. James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Owensboro Police Department Jim Mayse Author email Follow Jim Mayse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 44° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News POLICE REPORTS for April 7, 2023 Klear to headline comedy night at The GhostLight Lounge City plans to pay out $220,000 in rental assistance County fire departments practice tracking Alzheimer's patients Safeties a 'luxury' for UK Brescia receives CPE grant for summer bridge program 'Serve Our City' sees success in debut year Cole selected for G-MAC Hall of Fame Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles City denies students' request to light bridge Smothers Park may lose 24-hour access Shots fired investigation leads to arrests, seizure of fentanyl pills POLICE REPORTS for April 1, 2023 Images Videos CommentedCommissioners not ready to bend to Churchill smoking change (2) I ain't scared of no drag queens (2) Police Reports for March 20, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 2, 2023 (1) WKU hoops hire needs to be a grand slam (1) POLICE REPORTS for March 13, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for March 27, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 3, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for March 19, 2023 (1) City denies students' request to light bridge (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
