The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Candy J. Cuzzort II, 44, of the 5100 block of State Route 56 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and drug paraphernalia.
• James W. Royal, 23, of the 1400 block of Parkview Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in synthetic drugs, illegal possession of legend drug, trafficking in marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Alyisa M. Underhill, 37, of the 2600 block of Veach Road was charged Saturday with first-degree sexual abuse.
