The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason E. Johnston, 37, of the 100 block of West 12th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jeffery E. Taves, 32, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $1,900 was reported stolen Friday from the 1700 block of East 19th Street.
• A handgun worth $532 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2700 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dante Z. Eakens, 36, of Fayette, Mississippi, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Thomas W. Richardson, 63, of the 100 block of Irene Avenue was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), third or greater offenses within five years.
• A GMC Sierra was reported stolen Sunday from the 6200 block of Kentucky 56. The vehicle was recovered.
• An air conditioning unit was destroyed when the copper wiring was removed Sunday at The Pentecostal of Owensboro, 2134 Calhoun Road.
• A assault was reported Sunday in the 900 block of 19th Street. Reports say a man and woman were pulled from their vehicle by known subjects and assaulted. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.
