The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cholivan Davenport, 34, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Avery N. Green, 25, of the 4200 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Dyphia D. Ashley, 56, of the 0-100 block of Fielden Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary in connection with a burglary in the 1400 block of West First Street.
• An Ipad Pro, a MacBook, an Apple Pencil, textbooks and other items worth $3,592 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Christie Place.
• A TaoTao motor scooter worth $,1200 was reported stolen Monday from the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive.
• Four handguns and an ammunition clip were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3400 block of Comanche Place.
• A Ford station wagon worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 4600 block of Towne Square Court. The vehicle was recovered.
• Jewelry, a laptop computer and two TVs worth $1,250 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 300 block of East 23rd Street.
• An ATM sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Monday at Chase Bank, 1350 Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nathan D. Smeathers, 37, of Philpot was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Undetermined items were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
