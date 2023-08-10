The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jalen M. Blade, 20, of Hawesville, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Monday in the 2200 block of Middleground Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Drew C. Knight, 46, of the 5500 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Shawn M. Miller II, 28, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.