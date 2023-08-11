The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Megan C. Gregory-Collins, 35, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Christian C. Chalfant, 20, of the 100 block of Central Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• A Hyundai Sonata worth $7,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
• A laptop computer worth $1,059 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4800 block of Ridge Creek Road.
• Two gift cards worth $500 each were reported stolen from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday on West Seventh Street near Elm Street. They were a moped driven by Clifford L. Norris, 56, of the 700 block of Cedar Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Christina M. Douglas, 36, of the 800 block of Salem Drive. Norris was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Thursday in critical condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Crystal Griffin, 37, of the 1600 block of Manor Court was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Selina A. Smiley, 44, of the 6200 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
