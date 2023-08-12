The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Corby Newton, 28, of the 3000 block of Veach Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Todd Tolson, 54, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth).
• Randall Thomson, 56, of the 3300 block of Lewis Lane was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• A residence in the 200 block of East 23rd Street was reported vandalized Thursday.
• A burglary was reported on Thursday in the 600 block of Stableford Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.