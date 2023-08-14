The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hasheid J. Thornton, 22, of the 3200 block of Deer Trail, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree strangulation and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Aria M. Kidd, 27, of the 600 block of East Fifth Street, was charged Saturday for probation violation for felony offense.
• Paul D. McGillicuddy II, 51, of the 600 block of East Fifth Street, was charged Saturday for probation violation for felony offense.
• Chad R. Goetz, 48, of the 3800 block of Pine Lake Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Breanna S. Jackson, 20, of the 3200 block of Chickasaw Drive, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Zachary T. Tompkins, 35, of the 300 block of McElvain Road in Hanson, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
