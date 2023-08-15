The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Niguer L. Castillo, 20, of the 2900 block of Lewis Lane was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Rebecca N. Stoffer, 35, of the 700 block of Kentucky Parkway was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Christian D. Wright, 23, of the 1200 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A nail gun worth $85 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.
• Sixty vape pens worth $600 were reported stolen Saturday from Super A Food Market, 409 Crabtree Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bradley E. Preston, 41, of the 2900 block of Allen Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Maximiliano Santos, 47, of the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Natasha L. Watkins, 40, the 6000 block of Macedonia Road was charted Monday first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A home sustained vandalism damage when a brick was thrown thrown through a bedroom window Friday in the 2100 block of Graham Lane.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen Sunday from the 12300 block of Old Livermore Road South. The theft is believed to have occurred July 21.
• A dog house was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830.
