The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brian K. Thorpe, 56, of the 3000 block of Veach Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Montray T. Copeland, 32, of Evansville, was charged Tuesday with flagrant non-support.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Several fireams worth $2,000 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Pennebrooke Avenue. The burglary is believed to have occurred August 10.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Trace R. Dowell, 18, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with unlawfully providing/permitting a minor to possess a handgun and receiving stolen property (handgun).
• John Howerton, 59, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Jordan W. Myers, 39, of the 5400 block of Hiahleah Court was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Adajia M. Phillips, 24, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Shelby S. Taylor, 21, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.