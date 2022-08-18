The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Austin L. Sands, 27, of the 10500 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Dodge Journey worth $8,000 was reported stolen Aug. 11 from the 1100 block of East 20th Street.
• A Chevrolet Envoy worth $5,000 was reported stolen either on Aug. 11 or Aug. 12 from the 2300 block of Carter Road.
• Albums, 100 fake slot machine coins and a sign worth $30 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at the 3100 block of Adams Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Drebin S. Brown, 25, no address listed was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
