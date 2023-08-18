The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tristan C. Gibson, 31, of the 400 block of West Highland Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Nettie M. Montezuma, 45, of Cannelton, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Brendi S. Cruse, 27, of the 2400 block of Friendship Drive was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Salvatore Fiorino, 38, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Lionel E. Rhodes, 44, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• Gavin P. Santiago-Ewers, 21, of the 7200 block of St. Joseph Court, was charged Thursday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Tiffany N. White-Hall, 42, of the 700 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
