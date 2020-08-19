The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason Wood, 40, of the 300 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Joseph Maxberry, 57, of Island was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• DeWayne Steven Smith, 42, of the 1700 block of Todd Court was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Marie Heather Ralph, 42, of the 2200 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft of identity.
• Nicole Jessica Gish, 35, of the 4700 block of Farmview Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Two cell phones worth $1,200 were reported stolen Sunday from a convenience store in the 1700 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday while parked on Barron Drive near Scherm Road. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Bonnie Michelle Goodnight, 34, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and opiates).
• Brian Cook, 53, of the 0-100 block of Lakewood Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Stephen M. Nall, 32, of the 3100 block of Allen Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather L. Blankenship, 24, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Fourteen cartons of cigarettes and 12 torch lighters worth $982 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary from Masonville Food Mart, 6520 U.S. 231.
• Two trail cameras were reported stolen Friday from a property in the 2700 block of Veach Road.
• A Honda Odyssey was reported stolen Saturday from New China Buffet, 4768 Frederica St. The vehicle was recovered.
• A car battery and tail lights were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 12100 block of Kentucky 144.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt was reported stolen Sunday from the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue.
