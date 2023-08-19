The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan L. Siebels, 42, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terrence A. Kelly, 47, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dan E. Atwell, 48, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Luis A. Candelaria-Alicea, 34, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Carol Embry, 74, of Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.