The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Elizabeth J. Higdon, 44, of the 2700 block of Daviess Street, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• George Embry, 26, of the 500 block of Orchard Street, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• A Playstation 5 system, a copy of the game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and a game controller — all worth a total of $115 — were reported stolen in a residence Saturday in the 1600 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A rape was reported Saturday in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A gray VX2000 camcorder worth $700, was reported stolen Sunday at a home in the 2300 block of West Second Street.
• A purple credit card was reported stolen Sunday at a home in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
