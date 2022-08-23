The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dawn M. Parks, 51, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Jamal Huggins, 34, of the 300 block of Maple Street was charged Sunday with tampering with a witness.
• An Ford F-150 worth $28,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 600 block of Salem Drive.
• Computer equipment worth $35 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2000 block of Hall Street.
• A GMC Yukon sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue.
• A Honda motorcycle, two televisions, curtain rods and a chair worth $9,000 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue.
• A Toyota Camry worth $17,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 4100 block of Yewells Landing West.
• A handgun worth $650 was reported stolen Sunday from the 300 block of Weikel Drive.
• A Jeep Liberty worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1500 block of Daviess Street. The vehicle was recovered.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Terri L. Stone, 53, of Philpot struck a wheelchair containing Kenneth Holmes, 74, of the 500 block of Yale Place at 4:17 p.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near Scherm Road. Holmes was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kristina L. Statts, 38, of the 1200 block of West Parkdale Drive was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A wallet was stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Fairview Drive. The vehicle sustained damage when windows were broken during the theft.
• A robbery was reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hickman Avenue. Reports say the victim told deputies an armed man punched her in the face and stole her bank card and Social Security card.
• Prescription drugs and credit cards were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Bernheim Drive.
