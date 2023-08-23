The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kara J. Embry, 40, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Dylan M. Matthews, 26, of the 900 block of Delray Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Tre L. Morrow, 33, of the 2500 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Tabitha A. Taylor, 41, of Tell City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Liam K. Winters, 27, of Washington, Illinois, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle at the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett Street.
• A wallet containing debit and credit cards and a driver license was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Carter A. Stoffer, 22, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Monday from Heritage Park High School, 3361 Buckland Square.
