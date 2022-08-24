The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenny L. Austin, 34, homeless, was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher Thompson, 34, of the 13,000 block of U.S. Highway 231 was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and tampering with evidence.
Kentucky State Police
• Matt W. Shepherd, 43, of the 900 block of E. 19th Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
