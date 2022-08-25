The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason L. Cleveland Sr., 48, of the 500 block of Orchard Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Misty L. Hagan, 46, of the 4700 block of Kings Mill Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• David A. Howard, 56, of the 1400 block of Chestnut Grove Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer L. Riggs, 36, of the 12900 block of Fullenwider Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clifford G. Nutter, 59, address unknown was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• An evaporator coil worth $900 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue.
• Tools and power tools were reported stolen Tuesday from Infinite Communication, 1604 Triplett St.
• A moped worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1800 block of Churchill Drive.
• A Ford Taurus worth $15,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 900 block of Walnut Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William Duffy, 36, of Utica was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
