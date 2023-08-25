The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Atreyeau M. Dixon, 30, of the 1100 block of Cedar Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape.
• Laser levelers and various smart lighting light bulbs worth $4,214 were reported stolen Wednesday from Lowes, 415 Fulton Drive.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rebecca J. Hindman, 39, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unknown), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Austin S. Russell, 29, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• William C. Winstead, 44, of the 900 block of Graves Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A wallet was reported stolen Wednesday from a pickup truck parked in the 900 block of Lakeside Garden.
