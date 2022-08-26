The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Carly A. Blair, 19, of the 2800 block of Sir Wren Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua W. Bristow, 40, homeless was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Luke A. Alexander, 25, of the 8200 block of Hamilton Ferry Road was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Josue B. Castellanos, 21, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Michael K. Schroeder, 19, of the 100 block of East 23rd Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Destiny N. Cottrell, 28, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dale L. Pounds Jr., 36, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree contraband.
• A GMC Sierra worth $25,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2300 block of Wright Avenue.
• A backpack, a laptop computer, a phone charger and school supplies were reported stolen Wednesday in a strong-arm robbery in the 2800 block of Wesleyan Park Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Benjamin M. Scott, 36, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
