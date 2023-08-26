The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deonte C. Holland, 29, of the 600 block of Dalton Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Power tools were reported stolen Wednesday from the 2300 block of West Second Street.
• A Kia Optima worth $10,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Norman D. Basham, 38, homeless, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Ernest T. Coons III, 43, of the 3900 block of South Bourdeaux Loop was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Kenneth L. Cross, 59, of the 6700 block of Leslie Lane was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
