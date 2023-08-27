The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kyrus D. Huffman, 22, of the 2400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance under age 18) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Two umbrellas worth $400 were reported stolen Thursday from Big Dipper 2820 West Parrish Ave.
Kentucky State Police
• Jesse C. Snodgrass, 54, of the 700 block of West Warwick Drive was charged Friday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
