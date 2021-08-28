The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua S. Colburn, 40, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Friday with theft of identify.
• Kristina M. Morrow, 44, of the 400 block of Fox Hollow Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Seth A. Barnhart, 42, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Tristan C. Gibson, 29, of the 400 block of West Highland Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
• A BMW X3 worth $5,700 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 500 block of Plum Street. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Three center caps were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 6600 block of Luther Taylor Road.
