The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Demetrius Ward, 35, of the 1700 block of Payne Avenue, was charged Sunday with disarming a peace officer and third-degree assault (EMS, fire, rescue squad).
• Kimberly G. Dean, 43, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Armando R. Becker, 24, of the 300 block of Lafayette Drive in Centertown, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
