The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Salvatore Fiorino, 38, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception including cold checks valued over $1,000 and under $10,000.
• David Cardona, 26, of the 500 block of Poindexter Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Two juveniles were charged June 9 with first-degree possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
• A 2013 white Kia Optima, valued at $6,500, was reported stolen Aug. 20 at a residence in the 500 block of Cedar Street.
• A pink wreath, valued at $15, was reported stolen Aug. 23 at a residence in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Kentucky license plate was reported stolen Friday in the 1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
• A total of 45 Mr Fog vape pens, 28 Delta 8 pens and four cartons of cigarettes, valued at a total of $1,096, were reported stolen Saturday at Jumpin Jacks Food Mart, 715 W. Parrish Ave.
• A STIHL MS 170 chainsaw, valued at $250, was reported stolen Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of Catalina Drive.
