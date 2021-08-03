The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David W. Lunsford, 56, of Hartford was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Denise N. Bushong, 52, of the 4700 block of Whistle Rock Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Meagan M. Hagan, 36, of the 2000 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• A Ford Econoline worth $15,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of Wandering Lane. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A rifle, a bow, ammunition, a digital camera and tools worth $2,224 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1101 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $3,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1900 block of West Fifth Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A commercial air conditioning unit worth $4,500 was reported stolen Sunday from an office building in the 400 block of Frederica Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $4,500 and 130 catalytic converters worth $50,000 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at JKV Salvage, 1515 E. Ninth St.
• Power tools, tool batteries and battery chargers, two fish finders, hand tools, fishing rods, reels, a tackle box and drill bits worth $6,790 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Fargo Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Parrish Avenue. They were a car driven by Summer N. Roberts, 25, of the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue and a pickup truck driven by Carlin Dillard, 50, of the 1500 block of Pearl Street. Dillard was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• Mail containing a check was reported stolen Saturday from Holland General Contracting, 4048 Vincent Station Road.
• A tractor and a bush hog were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 12000 block of Kentucky 144.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Friday at Even Steven, 7155 Kentucky 81. The victim reported an unknown subject pointed a handgun at the victim during an altercation and then fled the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.