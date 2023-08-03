The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amber N. Allen, 34, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew I. Lopez, 30, of the 1400 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Kia Soul worth $8,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of West First Street.
• Cash worth $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 3051 Kentucky 54.
• A rifle and a handgun worth $640 and checkbooks were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Salem Drive. The vehicle sustained $600 in damage during the theft.
• Chase Bank, 2815 West Parrish Ave. sustained scorch damage during a suspected attempted arson Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.