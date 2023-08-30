The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• Robert Foster, 60, of Hartford, was charged Monday with first- degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance and first-degree sexual abuse.
• A GMC Savannah worth $15,000 was reported stolen Monday from U-Haul, 2815 West Parrish Ave.
• A Cadillac ATS sustained vandalism damage Monday on Railroad Street near East 18th Street.
• A leaf blower and a bicycle worth $190 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Angel D. Duke, 18, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and custodial interference.
• Larry C. Pearson, 51, of the 4800 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
