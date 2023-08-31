The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lindsey Kimmel, 29, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christian D. Wright, 23, of the 2500 block of West 10th Street, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A Chevrolet Trail Blazer worth $1,000, along with a purse and other items, were reported stolen August 22 from a home in the 1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Loretta K. Feldpausch, 46, of the 5100 block of Graham Lane, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Agela Serrano, 44, of the 1700 block of Ohio Street, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.