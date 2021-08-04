The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael L. Taylor, 61, of the 100 bock of West 11th Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jude A. Campbell, 38, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Michael Sanders, 44, of the 2600 block of West Sixth Street was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• A cellphone worth $100 was reported stolen Monday in a robbery at a home in the 2500 block of West Fifth Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 3300 block of Wilson Lane.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Samuel G. White, 74, of the 3200 block of Hummingbird Loop struck a pedestrian, Kaden C. Gillihan, 2, of the 4500 block of Countryside Drive at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Tampa Drive. Reports say Gillihan was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Monday from vehicles parked at Howard Masonry, 729 Alsop Lane.
