The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Maykayia Smith, 25, of the 3300 block of Deer Trail was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery.
• Paul G. Wright Jr., 58, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael W. Cronin, 26, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Martin R. Cook, 45, of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Carrie R. Hutchinson, 37, of the 600 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (non-narcotics), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $219 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2700 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Danayia M. Douglas, 26, of the 500 block of Plum Street was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
