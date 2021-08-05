The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cierra Austin, 22, homeless, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Hallie Renfrow, 29, homeless, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Jude A. Campbell, 38, of 4200 block of Scotty Lane, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua Peach, 44, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Playstation 5 valued
at $1,319 was reported
stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 3800 block of Shelly Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A bicycle and a car collided Tuesday in the 5400 block of U.S. 431. A Nissan car, driven by Latanji N. Hampton, 46, of Central City, collided with Charles H. McKelvey, 84, of the 4100 block of Hunting Creek Drive, who was on a bicycle. McKelvey was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Savannah Ates, 24, of Rockport, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree possession (meth and heroin), illegal possession of a legend drug, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
