The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Craig S. Avery II, 32, of the 2200 block of Yewells Landing was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Kimberly Dean, 42, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• James Kanipe, 53, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was spray-painted Wednesday in the 700 block of Bolivar Street.
• A trailer worth $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue.
• A Nissan Sentra worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1700 block of East 22nd Street.
• A lawn mower, gas can, weedeater and leaf blower worth $500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 2000 block of East Parrish Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher L. Gillihan, 40, of the 2200 block of Pensive Court was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Teon K. Thornton, 50, of the 3200 block of Deer Trail was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
