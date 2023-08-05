The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derek B. Willenborg Sr., 35, homeless, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Hallie Renfrow, 31, of the 2200 block of Old Henderson Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carrie E. Hernandez, 33, of Curdsville, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Stone, 34, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Thursday with theft from a building over $1,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Eva E. Spencer, 34, of the 2200 block of Old Henderson Road was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jessica A. Ball, 29, of the 9700 block of Kentucky 1514 was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
