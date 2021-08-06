The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eugene Cummings, 54, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Crystal L. Dennis Jackson, 36, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eddie D. Bender, 25, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Vanessa L. Powers, 39, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity and engaging in organized crime.
• Jason M. Dowdy, 40, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Coty L. Edelen, 31, of the 800 block of East 18th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Leslie R. Brown, 48, of the 2500 block of West 10th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Ronald Goatley, 32, of Brandenburg, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Buick Lesabre worth $3,000 was reported stolen July 29 from the 1100 block of West Seventh Street.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $4,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1300 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Earl T. Brody, 54, of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Carisa A. Rideout, 40, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.