The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lacey A. Lomax, 32, of the 1500 block of West Ninth Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Troy S. Lyons, 43, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher J. Hagan, 26, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Samantha J. Hamilton, 33, homeless, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
• A handgun worth $599 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Frederica Street.
• A power washer and two paint sprayers worth $1,250 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
• A robbery was reported Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Pepper Tree Lane. The victim told officers he was assaulted and robbed of $1,000 by acquaintances the victim had met that day. The victim did not require medical treatment.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Cravens Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A laptop computer, Nintendo Switch, video games, computer repair equipment and clothing worth $1,791 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Lookout Drive.
• An iPhone 12 Pro worth $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday from Shell convenience store, 3414 New Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked at Rivers Edge Lawn and Landscape, 2812 Kentronics Drive.
• A handgun was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Airport Road.
• An air compressor, leaf blower, extension cord and power tools worth $600 were reported stolen Thursday from a vacant trailer in the 2200 block of Keenland Parkway.
Kentucky State Police
• Anthony Melidona, 39, of Alvaton was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Jeremy L. Sweeney, 33, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.