The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin D. Flood, 32, of the 2600 block of Kentucky Highway 2779 in Hardinsburg, was charged Saturday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Brandon L. Wilson, 25, of the 3800 block of Rudy Martin Way, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Matt W. Shepherd, 44, of the 900 block of East 19th Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Jeffrey W. Howard, 52, of the 1100 block of Pleasant Ridge Road in Utica, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
