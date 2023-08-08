The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A prehistoric drill spatula from the Mississippian worth $8,000 was reported stolen Friday from the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 East Second St.
• A television, television HD antenna and a DVD player worth $350 were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 1100 block of West Fourth Street. Reports say the burglary is believed to have taken place on July 22.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. Reports say the theft took place between Friday and Sunday.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• That A. Lin, 24, of Bowling Green, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A trailer and a lawn mower were reported stolen Friday from the 600 block of Glenn Court.
• A wallet and cigarettes were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 300 block of Triplett Street.
• A trailer and lawn mower were reported stolen Sunday from the 400 block of Kentucky 1207.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen Sunday from the 3500 block of Hurricane Island Road.
