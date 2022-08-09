The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amanda D. Smith, 34, of Louisville was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unknown drug).
• Audelo B. Pacheco, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Dreauna Meriwether, 22, of Evansville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Christina G. Bolen, 46, of the 200 block of East First Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Marco A. Reyes Juarez, 21, of the 600 block of Danberry Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Terry D. Glover, 54, address unknown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Benito Pacheco-Audelo, 31, of Smyrna, North Carolina was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• David A. Owen, 41, of the 3200 block of Adams Street was charged Saturday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Cameron F. Russell, 26, of the 1900 block of Terrace Point was charged Saturday with first-degree indecent exposure.
• McKenzie M. Boswell, 33, homeless was charged Sunday with theft of mail matter.
• Willard A. Stewart, 42, of Cromwell, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph L. Weissend, 23, of the 3300 block of Oriole Court was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
• Tools, lawn tools, an air compressor, a gas can and two furniture dollies worth $940 were reported stolen Thursday from Haley McGinnis Funeral Home, 519 Locust St.
• A motorcycle worth $1,300 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Tools worth $379 were reported stolen Friday from Lowe’s, 415 Fulton Drive.
• Various items were damaged when they were spray-painted Saturday at Smother’s Park 101 West Veterans Blvd.
• An Ford F-150 worth $65,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Ottawa Drive.
• Three bicycles and a leaf blower worth $554 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 3000 block of East Yellowstone Drive.
• Several pieces of mail were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 900 block of Jackson Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Angel Gutierrez, 27, of the 2400 block of Duke Drive was charged Sunday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Jesus Ixmatlahua Citluahua, 28, of the 2400 block of Duke Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A car sustained vandalism damage Sunday when it was scratched with keys in the 400 block of Camden Circle.
• A Ford F-150 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2300 block of Kentucky 144. The vehicle was recovered.
• Various items were reported stolen Sunday from Goodwill Industries, 3241 Kidron Way.
