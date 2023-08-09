The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William C. Shadwick, 52, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree trafficking in marijuana (enhanced).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Cash worth $8,032 was reported stolen Monday during a burglary at ABC Property Rentals, 426 Salem Drive.
• Two vehicles each sustained an estimated $3,000 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 3800 block of Garden Terrace.
• Two pairs of tennis shoes and mail were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy M. Collings, 46, of the 1600 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
