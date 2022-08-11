The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William C. King, 41, of the 700 block of Deer Trail was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Briana M. Johnson, 26, of the 1400 block of Parkview Drive was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Chauncey O. Amos, 38, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• A Dodge Challenger sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
• A Chevrolet Corvette worth $11,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 100 block of Salem Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ryan R. Cashen, 41, of the 400 block of Geary Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
