The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher D. Griggs, 23, the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• A trailer worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from Reed’s Overhead Doors, 1625 Breckenridge St.
• A laptop computer worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Comanche Place.
• Power tools worth $5,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from AAA Rent A Space, 1812 East Fourth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Antonio D. Jones,
20, homeless, was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Alexandra L. Smith, 27, of Evansville was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Devontae R. Waddell, 28, of Indianapolis was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and driving under the influence.
