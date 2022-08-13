The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dale L. Pounds Sr., 66, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Kelly M. Feldspauch, 47, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brent R. Watson, 36, of the 2500 block of East Cloverdale Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from a
home in the 200 block of Castlen Street.
• Tools were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1400 block of Werner Avenue.
• A Hyundai passenger car worth $11,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3000 block of Redford Drive.
• A Nissan Altima worth $5,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3400 block of Legacy Run.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Candy J. Cuzzort, 43, of the 5100 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
