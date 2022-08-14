The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John T. Brown, 43, of the 100 block of Leech Court was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• David Linares, 28, of Port Arthur, Texas, was charged Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charles M. Worth, 59, of the 6100 block of Deserter Creek Road in Whitesville was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.