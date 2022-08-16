The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jill M. Kirkman, 53, of Monticello was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Harvey Gilliam, 49, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua J. Redfern, 21, of the 2200 block of Yates Drive was charged Sunday with second-degree strangulation.
• Brittany L. Chatman, 36, of the 1700 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sasshay T. Simpkins, 29, homeless was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property over $1,000, theft of auto over $10,000 and, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Two bicycles worth $1,000 were reported stolen Friday from the 200 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard.
• An iPhone 12 Pro Max worth $999 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Carter Road.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at Hibbett Sports, 4634 Frederica Street.
• Tools, car jacks, a bench grinder and a welder worth $2,000 were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary in the 800 block of Plum Street.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Friday at a home on Bowie Trail. The incident is believed to have taken place in March, reports said.
• A television worth $300 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road.
Vehicle accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Lisa Hancoci, 50, of the 2200 block of Venetian Way struck a pedestrian, James T. King, 70, of the 200 block of Hale Avenue at 11:03 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West Second Street. King was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries to his foot. King’s condition was not available Monday.
• A pickup truck driven by Garrett Colburn, 23, of Henderson struck a bicycle ridden by Gabrielle Blake, 14, of the 800 block of East Byers Avenue at 4:32 p.m. Friday on Saint Ann Street near West Parrish Avenue. Blake was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:33 p.m. Saturday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 24th Street. They were car driven by Nai P. Than, 46, of the 3000 block of Avenue of the Park, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Kaylee A. Jackowski, 20, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court. Jackowski’s passenger, Emily Anderson, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyrus D. Acton, 23, of the 1000 block of West Third Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil).
• Camryn R. Lacy, 22, of the 1500 block of Richebrooke Trace was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil).
• Brandon S. Stinnett, 42, of the 900 block of East Glenn Court was charged Monday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12), first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12), first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
