The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Reggie R. Muss, 26, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• Linda Acton, 58, of the 900 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl).
• Ciara D. Poston, 27, of the 900 block of Walnut Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl).
• Norman D. Basham, 37, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000.
• Matthew B. McFarland, 35, homeless was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A Chevrolet Sonic worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2400 block of Southeastern Parkway.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.
• A Dodge Avenger worth $15,000 and a handgun worth $130 were reported stolen Monday from the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue.
• A bicycle worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 400 block of Cedar Street.
• A Dodge Durango sustained vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue.
• A Honda Fit worth $20,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.
• An iPhone 13 worth $1,300 was reported stolen Friday from the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John G. Garrett, 44, of Utica was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua E. Shephard, 43, of Utica was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
