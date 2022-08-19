The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua J. Bryant, 40, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Chevrolet Suburban worth $25,000 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2100 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt worth $2,300 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• An iPhone 13, airpods and a purse worth $1,360 were reported stolen August 12 from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A Ford Focus worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 4100 block of Yewells Landing East.
• A Ford Flex worth $9,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4300 block of Strickland Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
